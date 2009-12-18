Cate Blanchett Spills Her Beauty Secrets (And 12 Easy Tricks for Looking Younger Now)

Cate Blanchett is one of those stars with skin that we are all secretly (or not so secretly) jealous of. At the age of 40, she somehow still has an amazingly clear complexion with hardly a wrinkle. And, being the mother of three boys and busy currently touring with the Sydney Theatre Company, we find ourselves wondering how she can possibly keep her skin looking so beautiful with such a hectic lifestyle.

Well, lucky us, she has spilled all for Stylelist.com, including her real-life obsession with SK-II, the beauty brand she fronts. Apparently, she was introduced to the brand by a friend during her pregnancy, and has been hooked ever since. “A friend of mine noticed that there were changes happening to my skin–I became really dehydrated and started getting some discoloration,” Blanchett said. She had suggested that Cate use SK-II Facial Treatment Essence and SK-II Whitening Source Clear Lotion, and nine years later, Cate is still religiously using and backing the brand.

Since we all, of course, want to have skin like Cate’s, below is our list of twelve easy tricks to begin looking younger right now.



1. Moisturize, Moisturize, Moisturize

Adding moisture is one of the healthiest things you can do for your skin to keep it looking young. Even if you have oily or combination skin, you can still find a moisturizer that can work for you. Try one that is labeled “sensitive” or “oil-free” to prevent breakouts, and don’t forget to moisturize your neck as well!

2. Wash Your Face Before Bed

Never, ever go to sleep with your makeup on. We don’t care if it’s 4 am and you’re so exhausted you could fall asleep on the stairs–or if you have a special someone over. Going to sleep with your makeup on is said to actually age the skin on your face up to seven times faster than if you went to bed with a clean face. Think about that, ladies.

3. Get Your Eight Hours

We know it’s nearly impossible to get eight hours of sleep a night, but it really does improve how you look– not only now, but in the future too. So, it may be time to pass up that third bar and tell your friends that you’re making an early night of it. Your skin will thank you.

4. Drink More Water

Water does wonders for your body, and for your skin as well. Eight glasses a day may seem like a lot, but as long as you drink five a day you will see a vast improvement in your skin. Our trick is to always have a water bottle on us–and of course try to pass up carbonated beverages and choose water instead.

5. And Less Alcohol

Unfortunately, alcoholic beverages will only add on the years, and not take them away. Do you remember that one night you got really, really wasted? Do you remember what you looked like the next morning? Now, imagine if you keep doing that to yourself–exactly. It isn’t pretty.

6. Use SPF Everyday

You’ve probably heard this from almost everyone in your life at this point, but if you’re still not using sunscreen every day (yes, even if you’re not at the beach), start using it. Not only does it protect you from skin cancer, but it also protects from sun damage, which not only harms your skin but also causes you to look older.

7. Eat the Good Fats

Make sure that your body is getting enough of the good fats everyday–such as Omega 3. You can get this from eating more fish or nuts, or taking supplements such as fish oil.



8. Avoid Cigarette Smoke

It doesn’t matter if you are the smoker, or if you are around people who smoke–smoke itself will damage the microcapillaries in your skin and accelerate the aging process. This makes the skin unable to absorb nutrients, which speeds up the formation of wrinkles.

9. Stop Yo-Yo Dieting

The constant cycle of gaining and losing weight will cause skin to stretch elastic, and that loose skin will then end up sagging (ah!) and forming wrinkles. Try to find a diet that works for you and stick with it, instead of constantly stopping and starting.

10. Use Retinol Products

Retinol has been used all over Hollywood (and everywhere else for that matter) to prevent aging. In almost every anti-aging product on the shelves now, Retinol is included in the bottle. The creams are made to make wrinkles less visible (some claim to make them disappear, but less visible is something we’ll take). So if you start now, you’ll be better off in the future.

11. Try Teeth Whitening

Whitening your teeth can also play a big role in how old or young you look. For all of you coffee drinkers out there, getting rid of those discolored chompers can help you feel more attractive, and make you feel young all over again. Be careful though, some people are more sensitive to the bleach than others.

12. Give Yourself a Facial

Facials aren’t only a stress reliever, they can also make your skin instantly look younger. Now, if you don’t have the cash to dish out to go to a spa, you can always buy an at-home facial for cheap. Enjoy how silky and smooth your skin feels afterward and continue to take care of it so it stays this way!