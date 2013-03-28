How Much Is a Cate Blanchett Fragrance Deal Worth? Armani Says $10 Million

Cate Blanchett’s beauty is pretty undeniable, but is her impeccable bone structure worth $10 million? Armani reportedly signed on the Australian actress to be the new face of their fragrance, signing a $10 million check to boot. Though the pairing of Cate and Armani isn’t all too shocking, we can barely pick our jaws up off the floor at the major pay off happening. Considering Brad Pitt signed with Chanel for $7 million and we were shocked then, we can only imagine how large these perfume pay days will become in the future.

We don’t know how much the Armani fragrance with Cate’s face will sell for yet, but we’re guessing it’ll be somewhere in the designer’s fragrance price range between $50 and $100. So, with all of these numbers flying around, we want to know if you think $10 million is too much for an endorsement deal. Take our poll below and see what others have to say!

[Huffington Post]