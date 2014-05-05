Beauty Buzz: Cate Blanchett Uses Fragrance to Get Into Character, More

Steve Granitz/WireImage
1. Cate Blanchett
, as the new face of the Armani fragrance Si, revealed that she uses fragrance in order to get into character – which could mean smelling not so sweet. [The Cut
]
2. Clinique is launching a new serum that is meant to know what to do to care for your skin – magical? [WWD
]
3. Learn this fun new updated twist on the half-up hairstyle for those dirty hair days. [Makeup.com
]
4. Hairstylists predict what some of our favorite celeb brides will be doing to their hair for their upcoming nuptials. [Daily Makeover
]
5. And, here are 29 inspiring styles to really kick off wedding season. [Byrdie
]