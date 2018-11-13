These Innovative Products Make Achieving the Perfect Cat-Eye Easy

Whether you’re a fan of the subtle “French girl flick” (also affectionately referred to as the kitten eye) or prefer to up the drama with a thicker cat-eye wing, if you’ve ever used liquid or cream eyeliner, you know that it isn’t an easy feat. You can have the steadiest hands imaginable or watch endless tutorials on YouTube to get the technique down once and for all, but the bottom line is that creating a cat-eye look takes patience, precision and plenty of practice. While pencil eyeliners are great for rimming the waterline and creating a smokey effect, liquid eyeliners allow for a line that’s precise and expressive.
Not only is a cat-eye a makeup look, but, in our opinion, it’s also a fashion statement that can be customized to suit your mood, personality, outfit, and so on. It’s also incredibly versatile too—it looks chic paired with a no-makeup makeup look and a rosy nude lip as it does vamped up with a sharp contour and berry-hued lip stain.
The trial-and-error period of mastering this iconic liquid eyeliner look can be downright maddening. With one slight slip of the hand, you can destroy the entire look. And, unlike other eyeliner formulas, liquid liners dry super quickly to ensure their unrivaled staying power. While many formulas come with welcomed bulletproof wearability, this pro comes with the con of an application process that’s anything but forgiving unless you’re a bona fide pro.
Sure, you can clean up some minor errors with some makeup remover and Q-tip, but the aftermath of one slip-up often takes you right back to square one requiring a complete redo (and making you 15 minutes late to work) or leaves you feeling defeated enough to just surrender and embark on your day looking bare-eyed and defeated.
Whether you’re a new cat-eye convert or a well-versed advocate that just doesn’t have the time or patience to sit down and focus on their eye look every morning, there are some helpful beauty products designed to help you achieve the perfect cat-eye look without the effort, time and hassle.
This is e-commerce content. If you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story we may receive a small commission of the sale.
Vamp Stamp Eyeliner Corrector Pen
Mistakes are a given when it comes to the liquid eyeliner application process, but they don't have to be fatal thanks to this two-in-one eyeliner and error-erasing pen. The precise liner tip makes it super easy to control your line and is actually formulated with a lash serum to boost growth. The corrector side allows you to easily make subtle refinements, unlike when using a bulbous Q-tip and makeup remover.
Vamp Stamp eyeliner corrector pen, $21 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon.
Kiss Wing It Gel Liner & Stencil Set
If you prefer a gel liner to a liquid or felt-tip formula, this comprehensive set is complete with a potted liner, brush, and a stencil to help you create the wing you're going for easily.
Kiss Wing It gel eyeliner and stencil set, $3.20 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon.
Beautyblender Liner Designer
This eyeliner guide comes with three tips for added precision and helps keep your hand steady while you apply. It also doubles as a protective shield when applying mascara to prevent transfer or smudging.
Beautyblender liner designer, $16 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
Lancôme Grandiôse Bendable Liner
This long-wearing matte formula is designed with a bendable wand that allows you to maintain control and precision to create a wide range of winged liner looks.
Grandiôse bendable liquid liner, $32 at Lancôme
Photo:
Lancome.
Vamp Stamp VaVaVoom Eyeliner Stamp
This innovative beauty tool allows you to stamp on a wing without having to actually use your artistry and/or dexterity (or lack thereof) to draw your wing freehanded. Note: It doesn't come with eyeliner included.
Vamp Stamp VaVaVoom eyeliner stamp, $19 at Bloomingdales
Photo:
Bloomingdales.
Kat Von D Inner Lash Liquid Liner
For those who like to connect their wing to their inner rims for a smoldering spin-off of the traditional cat-eye—a look dubbed "The Arabic"—this innovative liquid liner is actually designed for tightlining the waterline without irritation.
Kat Von D Inner Lash liquid liner, $20 at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora.
Nudestix Rock N' Roller Easy Eyeliner Ink
This longwear liquid liner is designed with a rounded "pizza cutter" inspired applicator tip that glides over the skin easily giving you an easier-to-execute line that you can customize to create different looks.
Nudestix rock n' roller easy eyeliner ink, $24 at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora.
Vogue Effects Wing Eyeliner Stamp
Available in three different sizes for a customized cat-eye, there's a reason this eyeliner-stamp hybrid is a top-rated Amazon best-seller. Unlike Vamp Stamp's stamp, this dual-ended felt-tip contraption is designed with liquid liner already inside. Another bonus? We're not sure why, but you also get two liner stamps in each order.
Vogue Effects wing eyeliner stamp, $12.34 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon.
Cat Tutorial Eyeliner Stencil Template
This appropriately (and rather adorably) kitten-shaped tool actually works as a stencil to help you create eight different winged liner looks (articulated by its numbered edges as a guide). If you're looking to experiment with different wing angles, sizes, and flick widths, this little tool offers even beginners a foolproof way to experiment and practice without the risk of messing up.
Cat Tutorial eyeliner stencil template, $4.98 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon.