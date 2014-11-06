Beauty Recipe: Cat Eye With a Twist

Sometimes the key to a perfect beauty look isn’t always black and white, but in the case of this new take on the classic cat eye, it actually is! The cat eye has made some serious waves recently, whether on the runway or on the street. The beauty of this look, though, is that it doesn’t have to be just a simple black winged liner look—it’s actually really quite versatile. The cat eye can be worn in reverse, with bright colors, or as a double cat eye like the image above. To help you create this ’60s-era makeup look, we’ve outlined some simple steps below!

Black Liner: Create a thick, black winged line right on top of your upper lash line and into your crease. Liquid liner with a precise, sharp applicator tip works best for this kind of look, especially one that outlasts smudging and creasing, like Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Jet Black.

White Liner: A vivid, white liner is key for a look like this, as it needs to stand out against the skin. Make Up For Ever’s Kohl Pencil in Matte White 2K is a great choice, since the pencil’s thick consistency helps it to look vibrant and stay put throughout the day. To create this look, draw a thin, sweeping line just a touch below the lash line and extend it out to the same point as the black liner.

Mascara: What’s a finished eye look without mascara? For long, luscious lashes, you’ll need a volume boosting, lengthening mascara, like Maybelline Volum’ Express Colossal Mascara. With the final swipe of the mascara wand, you’ll have a coveted cat eye look that everyone will want to copy!