All-Natural Castor Oils to Promote a Healthy Head of Hair

Thinning hair can be caused by a slew of different things, from genetics to stress and even hormonal changes. While there is a slew of prescription treatments to help reduce and prevent hair loss, there are also many natural remedies touted for their holistic yet effective hair-enhancing benefits. Unfortunately, unlike Biotin and other B-vitamins, there isn’t a ton of compelling research vetting the alleged connection between castor oil and accelerated hair regrowth, but it’s received plenty of anecdotal praise nonetheless.

In fact, castor oil does have natural anti-bacterial properties, which can help to give the scalp a deep clean, removing dead skin cells, product build-up, and other grime that grime. What does this have to do with hair growth? Well, just like the skin on our face, when the hair follicles on the scalp become congested, out follicles basically become clogged, making it more difficult for new hair to grow.

Castor oil therefor can help keep these pathways clean and clear, which promotes healthy hair growth cycles. In addition, it’s also super hydrating and chock full of nutrients that nourish the scalp. The best part? You can also use it on your lashes and brows for a natural serum alternative. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite formulas to try out yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Namskara Castor Oil

This unrefined castor oil is free of additives and extracted from raw castor seeds with the utmost quality to ensure that you get the purest and most effective impact from daily application.

2. Sky Organics Castor Oil

This effective castor oil comes with an ample amount of product to ensure you make the most of your hair-enhancing regimen. Apply it to your scalp, strands, lashes or brows for a double dose of nutrition.

3. Pure Body Naturals Castor Oil

This premium castor oil kit comes with several spoolie brushes to use on your eyebrows and lashes, allowing for a more wand for precise application. Of course, it also helps with application on the scalp.