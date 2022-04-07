This $10 Oil From Amazon Regrows Overplucked, Thinning Eyebrows in a Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a big Y2K revival in our midst and it’s bringing about a slew of nostalgic trends, one of which is thin eyebrows. But not everyone has gotten on board with this beauty trend. If, like us, you’re more into fluffy model brows popularized by the likes of Brooke Shields and Cara Delevingne, we found a product that’s all about promoting brow growth. It’s a very simple oil that you’d never expect to be responsible for creating full brows.

You might’ve already tried a bunch of different serums that claim to grow your brow hairs, but Kate Blanc Cosmetics’ Castor Oil is the real deal. Castor oil comes from castor beans, as its name would suggest. We know that might sound a bit odd, but it actually boasts plenty of benefits for hair and hair growth. It plays the role of conditioner, emollient and lubricant, among others.

Castor oil hydrates and strengthens brows, filling in sparse areas and lengthening eyebrow hairs. But you can’t smear just any castor oil over your brows and think they’re going to magically grow by centimeters overnight. Make sure yours is authentic and pure, like Kate Blanc Cosmetics’ Castor Oil that’s just $10 on Amazon right now.

“I’ve been using this day and night for the past month or so and let me tell you, THIS WORKS! My right eyebrow is finally growing more hair!” raved one reviewer who gave the product a five-star rating.

If you overplucked to try the ultra-skinny arches from the early 2000s but now want your bushy brows back, get your hairs longer and stronger thanks to this affordable product.

RELATED: Brooke Shields Credits This Amazon Serum For Growing Her Lashes Back—’It Really Works’

Kate Blanc Cosmetics uses only the best ingredients and none of the harmful chemicals other growth products do. This organic, cold-pressed castor oil is certified by the USDA. It’s authentic, pure, natural and hexane-free. When you have the purest ingredients, all you have to do is apply the nourishing oil to your brows and watch your hairs get stronger and fuller.

Since the oil reduces split ends and stimulates hair follicles, you can also use it for growing your lashes and hair. Some shoppers even use it to moisturize their faces. It’s a great multi-purpose product that also comes with a spoolie and a pointed applicator brush.

“I have always had full eyebrows, but after over waxing, I noticed the shape becoming less structured above and under the arch,” wrote another shopper. “I put a good amount on my entire brow at night and a small amount on the areas needed in the morning. It filled in the sparse section, but my hair also feels so soft and smooth now.”

To apply, use less than a drop right before bedtime. According to the brand, hair can grow back in as short as one to two weeks, and these Amazon reviewers can confirm it.

“If you are looking to grow your lashes and brows, this product is a winner. I could see a dramatic change in just two weeks,” wrote another reviewer. “My brows are growing and have had to be trimmed.”

For a natural way to thicken and lengthen your brows, go for castor oil. This low-key oil is more than capable of regrowing your hair so that you have strong, fluffy eyebrows. Grab your bottle of Kate Blanc Cosmetics’ Castor Oil for just $10 and your brows will be forever changed.