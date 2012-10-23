The Cast of “The Carrie Diaries” Dishes on ’80s Trends and “Sex and the City”

Last night we had the privilege of going to the opening night of the New York Television Festival, where the world premiere of “The Carrie Diaries” debuted. The new CW Network show has caused an awful lot of hype, considering the show is aiming to take on the storyline of Carrie Bradshaw’s life before she met the rest of the iconic quartet that made up the legendary show “Sex and the City.”

While the young cast of all-stars (including AnnaSophia Robb and Austin Butler) may not have been alive to watch the original Carrie Bradshaw in “SATC,” they certainly know what influence her character (and the cast as a whole) has had on numerous generations. The cast chatted with us about taking on ’80s beauty trends in the show as well as what characters influenced them the most from “Sex and the City.”