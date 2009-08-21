Cashmere Mist Turns 15

Donna Karan’s signature scent, Cashmere Mist, is celebrating it’s 15th anniversary, proving that in a world of ephemeral trends and succinct sensations, classic will always remain just that. Karan created the scent purely out of her love for the luxurious fabric, citing that she sleeps in it, designs with it, and wears it any time of the year. Only a love that great will translate into an enduring product.

The scent inspiration translates into a combination of sensual lily of the valley and bergamot with softer notes of vanilla and amber. The light floral scent has demonstrated such popularity that the line has expanded to over twenty luxurious products, including Cashmere Mist shampoo, deodorant, self-tanner, and body powder.

Donna Karan Cashmere Mist, $150, at donnakaranbeauty.com