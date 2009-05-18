Cartier’s Centennial Scents

In celebration of their centennial this fall, Cartier is launching a new collection of scents called Les Heures du Parfum, or “the hours of perfume.” The haute collection will consist of thirteen numbered scents, the first twelve for the hours in the day, plus a lucky number thirteen in honor of the number of the maison Cartier’s first address at 13 Rue de la Paix in Paris. Only five of the fragrances, all created by Cartier’s in-house perfumer Mathilde Laurent, will be released initially, with two more released each year after that.

The new number one scent is called L’Heure Promise, or “the promised hour,” and is representative of the beginning of new things, while the twelfth is called L’Heure Mystérieuse, or “the mysterious hour.” Sabrina Daninos, the marketing development director for Cartier fragrances, told <a href=" https://wwd.com/beauty-industry-news/bottle-opener-cartiers-fragrances-2131364?src=rss/recentstories/20090518#/article/beauty-industry-news/bottle-opener-cartiers-fragrances-2131364?page=1″ target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>WWD that each number between (one and twelve) further solidifies the connection between memory and time.

The entire line is expected to be available in fewer than 30 doors worldwide in the first year with 75-ml. eau de parfum or eau de toilette sprays retailing in the US for an estimated $255 each.

Celebrating Cartier’s emergence on the scent-scene may be pricey, but what at Cartier isn’t?