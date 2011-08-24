Carrying Your Ombre Through to Fall: Complete the Look

Well, yes. Yes, it is. This trend has taken off like the Chanel black nail polish epidemic of ’06. Luckily, it’s here to stay; or at least throughout the fall. So to solidify its’ place in the beauty hall of fame, we’re going to need it make it stick around. To do so, here are some makeup tips to match with your uh-mazing ombre look. Take note.

We love a good bronzy-brown, smoky eye paired with a nude or light pink lip. Make sure to take photos of your ideal look with you to the hair salon to give your stylist an idea of the look you want to achieve!

With the help of these products, you can easily create your own bronze, smoky eye to keep the ombre look totally in style this fall.

1. This cream shadow by Benefit is the perfect shade of light bronze and will look amazing with a freshly dyed ombre ‘do. (Benefit Creaseless Cream Shadow in Busy Signal, $19, sephora.com)

2. The fact that this eyeshadow has a wand applicator makes it that much more amazing. This is perfect to keep in your bag for on-the-go touchups without getting your hands dirty.(Covergirl Intense Shadowblast in Brown Bling, $8, drugstore.com)

3. Pair some of these amazing bronze shades from Bobbi Brown’s new tortoise collection with the Covergirl Shadowblast for an amazing brown smokey look. (Bobbi Brown Special Edition Bronze Tortoise Shell Eye Palette, $60, bobbibrowncosmetics.com)

4. Last, but not least, smudge some of this Tarte Clay eyeliner and finish with a dark mascara. A strong brown, shimmery eye is an ideal match for ombre hair. (Tarte SmolderEYES Amazonian Clay Waterproof Liner in Brown, $25, tartecosmetics.com)