News: Carrie Underwood Will Launch Nail Polish; See CoverGirl’s Hunger Games Makeup

Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to to launch a beauty line: the country singer will collaborate with Nicole by OPI on a line of nail polishes. — via InStyle

Get a sneak peek of CoverGirl’s Hunger Games makeup collection. — via Beauty High

New mom Shakira shows off her abs on the September cover of Self magazine. “I did Zumba throughout my pregnancy,” the singer says. “That helped me not gain too much weight.” — via Self

Not every celebrity has a perfect smile: check out 13 famous faces who have bad teeth. — via SheFinds

Here’s a handy guide to figure out which colors look good on your cool or warm skin tone. It applies to makeup shades, too! — via StyleCaster