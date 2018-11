I’m sort of obsessed with how sexy Carrie Underwood looked last night. She was her usual pretty southern bright-eyed self on the red carpet, but when she hit the stage to belt out “Last Name”….WHOOAH! She let her hair down, layered on the lashes, and poured on the gold anywhere she dared–cheeks, décolleté, legs. That was one sexy mid-event makeover!

What did you think?