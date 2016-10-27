Carrie Underwood’s Exercise Routine Is Totally Over the Top

Carrie Underwood exercises more than you. She may be a working mom, and she may have been on tour for the past ten months—she launched her 11-month Storyteller Tour in January—but she still finds the time to work out for an hour and a half to two hours every single day. Her secret: She travels with a trainer and a mobile gym, pulled by a Ford F-150 (a really, really serious pickup truck). “It’s my splurge!” Underwood told People of her gym away from home.

“We usually work out for 1.5 to two hours a day,” Underwood said of her routine with trainer Eve Overland. She explained that all the exercise is, at least in part, due to the grueling pace of her performances. “My shows are intense physically, and I’m running around all over the place and singing at the same time: I need to be able to do that; I need to feel like, ‘I got this,’” she said.

Plus, she has to be able to chase around a 20-month-old baby, Isaiah Michael, on top of all the singing and dancing. “He’s getting faster and bigger,” she said. “He’s running and climbing and jumping off stuff at me!”

Still, her fitspo isn’t just about onstage appearances and baby duty. “I like having goals, like, the CMAs are coming up,” Underwood said of her fitness motivation. She’s hosting the award show with Brad Paisley on November 2. “I have a lot of gorgeous dresses to wear. I’m still working on fittings; I need to get my hair done—Momma’s got to kick it into high gear!”

High gear, indeed. Two hours a day makes most of our gym routines look paltry at best. If you’re feeling motivated by this, cool—just don’t forget to incorporate rest days into your routine!