Carrie Underwood is the New Face of Almay

Carrie Underwood is the latest brand ambassador for Almay. While the singer has served as the face for Olay skin care products, this is her first makeup campaign.

She told People, “I believe that every woman is amazing and unique in her own way. So to me, the role of a makeup brand should be to inspire and help women enhance themselves and have fun with makeup, not transform them into something they’re not.”

Carrie is joining Kate Hudson, who is also the face of the brand. We’re thinking Almay has a thing for bubbly blondes.

