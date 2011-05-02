Monoi Monday: My Quest For Silky Hair

The new Carol’s Daughter Monoi Repairing collection.

I’ve recently decided to grow my hair long and have come to the realization that this is going to be a lot harder than I thought. As someone who has spent most of her formative years with short hair, I’ve forgotten just how ravaged long hair can get. My ends look like someone took a clothes’ iron to them. Because of the tortured state of my locks, I’ve been on the hunt for something, anything, to turn them back into a substance that resembles hair.

Enter the new Monoi Repairing hair care collection from Carol’s Daughter. Made with pure Tahitian monoi oil, it promises to reduce breakage by up to 96% after just one use. Carol’s Daughter founder Lisa Price has been obsessed with this fragrant ingredient for years. Monoi oil is created by taking tiare gardenia flowers and soaking them in a first-press coconut oil for a minimum of 15 days. The resulting emollient oil has fantastic smoothing and softening properties.

The Monoi Repairing collection features a sulfate-free shampoo, repairing conditioner and treatment mask, all infused with this magical oil. I decided I had to put this strand-strengthening trio to the test and see what it could do for my frazzled locks. Over the next three weeks I’ll be using these products exclusively on my hair and reporting back with my results. Today is day one of my Monoi Monday journey.

I decided that to start off, I would treat my hair to the entire range in one go. From the minute I twisted open the cap of the shampoo, I fell in love–it smelled like a beach vacation in my bathroom. I’m usually not a fan of sulfate-free shampoos because they don’t really lather up, but this one gives good suds thanks to a coconut-derived lathering agent. My hair felt clean and fresh. So far, so good.

Next I tried out the Repairing Conditioner, which uses natural bamboo water, panthenol and UV protectors. Again, that gorgeous tropical smell when I opened the bottle. I worked it into my hair and let it sit to achieve maximum moisturizing benefits. My hair felt soft and tangle-free.

Finally, the heavy hitter: The Monoi Repairing Mask. Enriched with a potent blend of butters, oils and nourishing extracts, it’s the ultimate savior for tired, damaged hair. It felt a little thick when I applied it, which made me nervous–my hair is ultra-fine and tends to go limp at the mere mention of hair masks. I waited patiently for a full 10 minutes, then rinsed it out. Even wet, I could feel how soft and silky my hair now felt. I turned on my blowdryer, dried my hair and was shocked to see the silky, shiny locks that had replaced my usually fried ends.

After just one use, I definitely saw a difference, more so than I’ve seen with the other reparative treatments I’ve used in the past–at home or in the salon. The products are ultra-nourishing, but since the moisturizers are so light, they don’t weigh hair down or make it greasy. Best of all was the scent, which I would get whiffs of throughout the day.

Tune in next Monday to see what a week’s worth of monoi has done for my hair!