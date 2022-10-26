Shoppers Say This Anti-Breakage Oil Made Their Hair Grow ‘Half an Inch In Just a Month’—& It’s on Sale For $9

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing you want your hair to be, it’s moisturized. Instead of split ends, brittle strands or a dry scalp, you want shiny, smooth, voluminous locks that both look and feel healthy. It’s no easy task, though. There are so many shampoos, conditioners, masks, sprays, oils and serums that it might be tough to know which ones are worth your time and money, so let us help you figure it out.

Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength Scalp and Hair Oil is about to cure all of your hair concerns—and fast. Suitable for curl types 2B, 2C, 3A, 3B, 3C, 4A, 4B and 4C, the oil strengthens your strands to avoid damage. It sounds like a haircare must-have, right? Well, lucky for you, it’s on sale during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale, which ends on November 6. The product has a 37 percent discount that brings its price down to just $9. Grab your bottle ASAP and get it even quicker by signing up for a Prime membership.

Back to the formula: It’s able to stop damage and split ends because of its key ingredients, castor oil and black cumin seed oil. Castor oil is a conditioner, emollient and lubricant, and it’s known to improve hair growth, which is always a welcome benefit. A blend of sunflower seed, olive, coconut, jojoba and flax seed oils also helps to give you noticeable results.

In fact, the entire Goddess Strength System “delivers 15X stronger hair in one use and 94 percent less breakage,” per the brand.

If you’re not completely convinced yet, Amazon shoppers can confirm the oil’s ability to make hair look long and healthy.

“My hair absolutely loves this product! Very moisturizing, nice viscosity to work with, and easy to get down to the roots,” raved one five-star reviewer. “My hair has grown half an inch in just a month, which is amazing to me.”

Carol’s Daughter creates natural hair care products for all textures and curl types. Additionally, the brand’s offerings are packed with only the best ingredients for your locks. We can’t find any reason for you not to add the Goddess Strength Scalp and Hair Oil to your cart right this second, especially since it has a huge markdown for a limited time only.

There’s a reason why the product has a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon.

“The oil moisturizes my hair, makes my curls look shiny and has even grown my hair,” wrote one shopper.

“My curls feel light, bounce and SHOCKINGLY stopped breaking off and splitting my ends. The moisture loss problem has also stopped,” another one wrote.

“Being a Goddess is all about strength—I chose ingredients like castor oil and black seed oil for Goddess Strength to fortify weak hair, making it strong, beautiful and goddess-like,” says Carol’s Daughter founder Lisa Price.

For goddess-level strands, use the pointed tip to apply the oil directly to your scalp. Gently rub the product into your scalp and hair, and don’t rinse it out. To see the best results, use it every day or whenever you need it.

You won’t have to put up with any more damage or split ends thanks to Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength Scalp and Hair Oil. Bonus: Your hair might even grow a few inches. Shop the anti-breakage formula while it’s still discounted during the Amazon sale.