Carol’s Daughter’s Black Friday 2018 Sale is Just the Beginning of Year-End Deals

Scroll To See More Images

Just when your hair starts clashing with the cold, bitter winter winds, we’ve got the much-needed scoop on Carol’s Daughter Black Friday 2018 sales. The best part? You can start shopping today. When it come to natural haircare, Carol’s Daughter is the ultimate OG, but has also become a fan-favorite outside of textured hair types because let’s be honest: the products are amazing.

To kick-off a season filled to the brim with major deals, shoppers can enjoy up to 50 percent off site wide when they shop between now and November 25. The sale includes top-sellers, new launches and web-exclusive products like the Almond Cookie Body Butter. As noted before, this is the ideal time to stock up on your hair care favorites so your strands can stay properly hydrated and nourished all winter long.

If you’re looking for a gift option, Carol’s Daughter is also offering gift sets from $8 to $65 so you can take advantage, no matter your budget. If your best friend has shared her hair woes of dry, brittle strands, we recommend snagging the new Coco Crème Holiday set for just $29.

This set will surely give her tresses a punch of hydration and we promise, she’ll be thanking you later. And if you prefer getting your products from Amazon, wait until Black Friday when all Carol’s Daughter gift sets will be 35 percent off there.

Come Cyber Monday and until December 2, the site-wide sale will increase to up to 60 percent off, while Amazon will increase its gift set sales to 40 percent off.

Finally, the top-selling brand is so determined to make their shoppers happy, that they decided to end 2018 with a bang by hosting another major sale through the last few days of 2018. (Yes, that’s three huge sales in just over a month.) After all the turkey-eating, carol-singing, gift-giving and holiday cheer, the brand will be hosting a year-end blowout Sale of up to 70 percent off from December 26 through New Year’s Eve.

Not sure where to start? Here are the items we’ll be grabbing, stat.

Monoi Repairing Split End Sealer

$25 $15 at Carol’s Daughter

With our strands rubbing against heavy sweaters, scarves and coats each day, it can wreak havoc on our ends. This serum-like miracle worker seals over 93% of split ends in one use.

Cactus Rose Water Lightweight Conditioner

$12 $10.80 at Carol’s Daughter

A new product to the CD family that won’t weigh you down, yet adds volume to limp or fine strands.

Ecstasy Body Butter

$18 $11 at Carol’s Daughter

Goodbye, ash! This super-moisturizing body butter is full of vitamins and hydrating ingredients like sweet almond oil, shea butter and cocoa butter.

Almond Cookie Holiday Gift Set

$30 $15 at Carol’s Daughter

Filled with three fill-size body products and two hair minis’, snagging this giftset for 50% off means more value for less money.