Carmindy’s Fall Beauty Preview

This fall, some of the top trends of the moment we have seen before, and some are a new twist on an old favorite. Remember, ladies, that just because a trend is walking down the runway and photographed on models’ faces, this does not mean it is necessarily right for you, too. The key is to choose one or two trends that do work for your specific features and don’t take them literally, but rather use them as inspiration for a look that is wearable. I have picked my top five trends for fall that I see as wearable for any women when the right hue and formula is chosen for her.

First is the orange trend. Stay away from the orange opaque lipsticks we saw on the runways and opt for a sheer orange lipgloss instead. The transparency of the color will allow for a more modern and easy look. Try my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Lip Gloss in Creamsycle.

Red lips ruled the catwalk, too, and yes there is a right red for everyone. Ladies with fairer skin look best in cool reds like cherry, medium-skinned hotties can rock the true fire-engine reds and dark gals should go for blood-reds and garnets. A good true red is the Givenchy Rouge Interdit Satin Lipstick in Rouge Cancan.

Purple eyes are spot-on this season, but don’t go Prince purple! Opt for a muted eggplant or rich plum. Go for washes of the shade on lids rather than the full-on painted eye – that can look way overdone. A good watercolor version is my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Instant Definition Eyeshadow Palette in Amethyst.

Full brows frame the eyes this season, so fill them in with a little bit of brow corrector like the Lorac Brow Pencil and keep the rest of the face neutral. Channel your inner Ali MacGraw: fill ‘em in and brush them up with brow gel, then use loads of black mascara only and a little terracotta blush. The perfect terracotta blush this season is the one by Guerlain called Terracotta Blush and Sun, so swirl it on the apples of the cheeks and pair it with stronger brows by day or one of the fab new lip colors by night.

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.

