Well-known for her incredible transformations on TLC’s “What Not to Wear”, Carmindy is truly an artist when it comes to cosmetics. For this makeup maven, it all comes down to rich but easy-to-apply products that truly highlight your best features.

1. “I co-created this fabulous top shelf foundation to mimic your skin’s natural texture. Because it contains natural botanicals and antioxidants, it is a skin treatment as well. If you are going to wear foundation daily you should get the full-on benefits of improved skin too.”

Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Your Skin Makeup in Creamy Beige, $12.99, at ulta.com

2. “I smooth this yummy smelling cream on after each shower and it is simply delicious! Everyone asks me what I’m wearing!!!!!!”

Korres Guava Body Butter, $21, at beautyexclusive.com

3. “This is my favorite daily sunscreen. Not only does it really protect your face and body, you can easily apply makeup right on top of it.”

SkinCeuticals Sport UV Defense 45 Sunscreen, $33.99, at drugstore.com

4. “This is the perfect cream blush for a natural looking flush that is never greasy and never rubs off. It blends on super easy and sheer and you look perfectly flushed all day.”

Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Sheerest Cream Blush in Beaming, $8.99, at cvs.com

5. “This is the key to my Carmindy look. A cream highlighter in 3 light shimmery shades, I apply it under the brow, on the inner corners of the eyes and on top of my cheekbones for a glowy and radiant look.”

Fresh Satin Luster Palette, $45, at sephora.com

6. “I am totally addicted to this luscious, creamy moisturizer because I have such dry skin. It’s also perfect as an eye cream because of its richness and my skin is luminous after I apply it.”

Creme De La Mer, $130, at cremedelamer.com

7. “I love this tube technology mascara because it goes on light and never smudges even after a long day, heat, humidity or a good cry. Yet it easily slips off in little tubes with a little warm water and cleaner. No makeup remover needed.”

Blinc Kiss Me Mascara in Black, $24, at drugstore.com

8. “This is a fine sheer gold shimmer spray that you can apply all over the body for a sparkling evening look. It never rubs off on clothes and never looks overly glittery, just perfectly sexy.”

Era Rayz by Classified Cosmetics in 24 Karat, $40, at shop.classifiedcosmetics.com

9. “The only powder I wear because it is like blotting papers in powder form. It only absorbs shine and never looks heavy on the skin.”

Mac Blot Powder in Medium, $21, at shop.nordstrom.com

10. “This is a girl’s best friend for darkness under the eyes. I hate concealer because it consistently looks cakey but this super sheer pinky colored formula just bounces light under the eyes making you look fresh and awake.”

Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Fast Fix Concealer in All Over Brightener, $8.99, at ulta.com