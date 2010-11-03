Lighten Up!

Melasma, skin discoloration, sunspots, age spots – on and on it goes. These pigment issues can plague women as we get older no matter how diligent you have been about wearing your sunscreen. The discoloration is usually caused by sun exposure, hormones, and scarring from bad blemishes, but there is hope, and you don’t need to spend a fortune on expensive laser peels to solve the issue. With all the skin care products on the market, though, it’s hard to know which ones actually work and which ones are just hype.

The main ingredient to look for that will lighten these problems is hydroquinone. This is usually prescribed by your dermatologist and applied twice a day morning and night to gradually erase spots. Growing up in Southern California I had a lot of sun exposure, so as I age I battle discoloration with a hydroquinone product called EpiQuin Micro by SkinMedica prescribed by my dermatologist Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton in NYC. It works quickly to fade the dark areas. Remember, you need to stay out of the sun and wear sunscreen even in the winter so the issue does not return.

Another ingredient that works to help erase sun spots is fruit acid, and the IS Clinical White Lightening Complex is an innovative new product that lightens and brightens the complexion with a mix of antioxidants and fruit acids. There is an entire system of IS Clinical products made to help clear up the skin’s pigment problems. In the mean time If you want to fake a lighter brighter look with makeup start off by using Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Luminizing Face Primer. Applying this after your sunscreen in the morning makes your skin look radiant and bright by using light reflecting particles to brighten the skin and antioxidants to improve it.

To brighten up the area under the eyes, use the Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy All Over Brightener Fast Fix Concealer which erases darkness and gives you a well rested look.

