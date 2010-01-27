Each and every night you need to care for your skin and treat it with love and affection. I don’t care if you’re tipsy, sick or just plain exhausted. There is no excuse to avoid the nightly beauty ritual of washing your face and treating it with the right products to ensure long-term beauty.

Here is a sample of what I do every night to keep my skin in tip-top shape. First thing I do is I wash my face with a good cleanser that will really remove all the makeup and grime from the day. I normally use Cetaphil for Normal to Oily Skin even though I have really dry skin because it really cuts through makeup and does not leave a filmy residue on my skin. I am also totally loving the Alba Botanica Sea Mineral Cleansing Gel. It leaves my skin feeling squeaky-clean and the all the healthy nutrients from the algae is awesome for the complexion. If you wear waterproof eyeliners or mascaras like I do sometimes, use a Q-tip dipped into a makeup remover to remove any excess makeup. The Rodial A-List Cleanser literally melts off my stubborn makeup but is super gentle and leaves it feeling soft.

After the cleansing I like to spritz my face with a little Rosewater for a fresh feeling. Stay away from any toners containing alcohol as they will just dry out your skin. Next I apply SkinMedica TNS Recovery Complex to boost my collagen production and fight aging and sun damage.

After that seeps in I tap on my favorite Crme De La Mer to hydrate my super parched skin. This is so rich it doubles as an eye cream so I apply it around my eyes as well and finish off with a moisturizing lip balm. Two of my current favorites are Fresh Sugar Lip Balm and Nude Lips Balm.

If I am not too tired I like to slather on Korres Guava Body Butter moisturizer before bed so I smell sweet and stay soft. Every morning when I wake up I feel that my skin is happy and healthy and the 8 hours of rejuvination was maximized.

Promise me that you will make a nightly beauty ritual your habit and look good forever!

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.