Hottest Party Eve Makeup Look

I love this time of year because of all the opportunities to play with makeup and have a lot more fun. I have come up with my favorite eye look that will get you noticed anywhere from the office Christmas party to a full-on New Year’s Eve blowout! It’s the hot and sassy shimmering smoky eye. This new take on a classic will jazz up your look and create serious, sophisticated sexiness.

Start by applying foundation and powder to the lids so the shadows will stay put all night long. Next, line the upper and lower lash line with my Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Eye Pencil in Deep Black. Now use my Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Instant Definition Eye Shadow Palette in Storm and sweep the lid shade across the lid from the lash line to the crease and also smudge under the lower lashes smudging the line a bit.

Then, take the contour hue from the palette and sweep it across the crease. Dip a small eye shadow brush into a pot of loose shimmer like La Femme Sparkle Dust in Fire N Ice and lightly sweep across the lid. Now you’re ready for mascara. I like the Mac Studio Fix Mascara in Black for extra kick on the top and bottom lashes. While they are still a little wet, sweep on a hint of Ramy OMG Glitter Over Mascara Glitter and Liner. This will put a spot light on your lush lashes adding extra sparkle.

You’ll need to light on cheeks and lips so the whole look stays balanced. Try just a light sweep of peachy nude blush like Smashbox Blush Rush in Bare for subtlty on the apples of your cheeks, and a swipe of my Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Moisture Gloss in Sparkling Nude across your lips. Now you look smokin’ and ready to party!

