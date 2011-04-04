Carmindy Introduces A Custom iPhone App

After more than two years in the making, my epic Carmindy App for the iPhone and iPad has finally arrived, and I am more than excited to share it with you. You can download it now on iTunes for only $4.99 and begin to “Carmindize” your life! Learn all about choosing the best colors and looks that are right for you with the thousands of combinations I custom created based on your unique coloring.

Use the custom face avatar creator to choose your exact skin tone, hair color and eye color, then browse through a myriad of my signature beauty looks and see what is right for you. From my famous 5 Minute Face to the elusive smoky eye, you can apply makeup like a pro and finally have all the tools at your fingertips. It’s like carrying me in your pocket as I help you get ready every day!

In addition to the step-by-step instructions, I have included a list of every product used in each look. I tell you where to find the products at both a drugstore and a department store price point, so there is something out there for anyone. A shopping section allows you to make a list of all your products, which makes buying the right shades easier than ever.

Watch my exclusive videos on specific fast fix tips to really educate yourself on makeup how-to’s so you can become your own beauty expert. There is a great notebook section to keep track of each look you try, and you will be also be able to take pictures of your new makeup look to share with your friends on Facebook or Twitter.

There are also extra features including links to Amazon to explore the books I have written and my website to keep you in the know. So download the Carmindy App today to get my own natural and fresh take on beauty made just for you.