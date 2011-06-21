My Tips For Extreme Outdoor Beauty

If you’re like me and up for an adventure from time to time that’s a little more rough-and-tumble than just another day at the beach, there is no reason you have to skip out on looking good- even in the wilderness.

Going on a hiking or camping trip can push your physical and mental limits, but you don’t need to sacrifice beauty in the process. You can keep your skin and lips hydrated and eyes defined even at 14,000 feet. When I go on an outdoor excursion, there are a few must-haves that I pack to make it easy to stay fresh and pretty without the need of running water. That way, if you do make it to the summit and snap that “I did it!” photo, you’re already camera ready.

The most important thing to throw into your backpack is a package of Pond’s Wet Cleansing Morning Refresh Towelettes. Since you may be rolling out of a tent at base camp with no river nearby, these handy towelettes will thoroughly cleanse the dirt and grime from your skin without the need of water, and the exfoliating microbeads eliminate dry, dead skin. Your face will have a polished glow instantly.

I also always pack a travel size of my favorite Crème De La Mer moisturizer to keep my skin super hydrated, which at high elevations is serious business. The thin, dry air can wreak havoc on your skin’s moisture levels, so remember to pack on a little extra around the eyes as well. Since sunscreen is just as important on a mountaintop as it is in the sand and surf, I also slather on my Skinceuticals UV Sport Defense 45 before the snow glare becomes a problem.

Unfortunately, because hot showers aren’t an option on these types of trips, a travel can of Batiste Dry Shampoo is essential. This product allows you to soak up greasy roots keeping your hair looking soft and clean and rid of that lingering campfire smell.

Fresh Rose Lip Balm with SPF 15 keeps my lips soft, smooth and protected. I also add a swirl to the apples of my cheeks for a quick cheek tint that gives my skin a healthy looking glow. To finish off the look, Blinc Kiss Me Mascara applied to the upper and lower lashes is my fast go-to mascara that won’t smear, even in a rainstorm or a whiteout.

To complete my list of must-haves, a small bottle of Burt’s Bees Hand Sanitizer keeps my hands and fingers clean when orchestrating my wilderness beauty routine. Don’t forget the last crucial item—a little Naturpel insect repellent will save the day in case those nasty critters that live in the lower elevations show up.

Now lace up those mountaineering boots and start your ascent to greater beauty heights!

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.