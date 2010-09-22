Spray & Go!

Airbrushed face makeup is the best thing that ever happened to foundation because it gives the skin a light mist of perfection and never looks heavy or cakey. Up until recently, though, it took a big heavy machine to spray your skin into a flawless canvas of ethereal beauty and was mainly used on movie sets and television studios. It’s a fast and precise way to apply your base makeup and leaves a barely-there feel to the skin.

I started using an expensive canned version of airbrush foundation on What Not To Wear about eight years ago, but finally came up with a fresher and lighter formula that looks great on all women and won’t break the bank. It is my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Airbrush Spray Makeup and it is simply divine.

In a mad rush, you can spray it directly on your face if you keep your hair back in a towel or hair band and quickly use a non-latex sponge to pat it in. If you have a few more minutes, you can spray the sponge directly and then blend the product onto the skin, stippling into areas that may need a bit more coverage. I love to use it on areas of my chest that have been sun damaged from growing up in sunny southern California to even out the appearance, and when it dries it never rubs off on my cloths.

If you suffer from spider veins, you can spray this formula right onto your legs for a quick smooth-stocking effect. Dior and SKII make good versions of airbrush makeup – although at a much higher price point – and you can buy your own heavy equipment at Sephora with the TEMPTU Airbrush Makeup System which is good for those budding makeup artists.

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.

Try on foundation in the Makeover Studio!