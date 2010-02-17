Carmen Marc Valvo’s Fall 2010 Fashion Show

Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

I love working with Carmen Marc Valvo during Fashion Week. This was my third season doing hair backstage for his presentation and I just love his chic sensibility. His willingness to mix risky elements into his chic garments is amazing and makes for a sophisticated and fun look.

Carmen Marc Valvo was inspired by a movie called Lust Caution, a Chinese espionage thriller. So, we went for a decidedly Asian influence mixed with a ’40s vibe. Many of the models were wearing inspector-type hats, so to offset that, I created a deep side-parted fob (faux bob).

To pull off this vision, I secured the length of hair underneath by tucking it under. Then, I used a curling iron for a bit of wave. I blow-dried in some build it lotion for volume, used a bit of fix it gel for control, tame it shine lotion for gleam and then finished for beautiful hold hairspray to ensure it would last throughout the show. All products are available here. Lastly, I pinned the free side of the hair with a bobby pin to impart a youthful vibe. Nothing should be so serious. Right, ladies?

In short, I’m down with CMV (yeah, you know me). Are you? Tell me your thoughts in the comments!

Remember, Beauty Is Individual.