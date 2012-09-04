Carine Roitfeld’s New Website Launches Today

If you are as anxious to get your hands on Carine Roitfeld’s new magazine CR Fashion Book as we are, we have some exciting news — the mag’s site crfashionbook.com launched today!

The much-anticipated magazine is themed around “rebirth.” In her editor’s letter, Carine writes:

“This issues takes rebirth as its theme and is filled with both images and ideas about birth, pregnancy and family. The promise of youth, the force of age and the rush of all things new. It’s an escape, a fashion fairy tale. It’s a dream of a better life — because fashion is meant to make us dream.”

One aspect of the magazine that is particularly important to Carine is

promoting up-and-coming talent. “I’ve edited the magazine to be a who’s who of the next

generation, as well as an ode to fashion’s legends and icons,” the former French Vogue editor said. “Created with humor, joy, grace and always a dash of irreverence.”

Be sure to get your copy of the mag when it hit stands on September 13th and, of course, check out her collaborated line with M.A.C.!