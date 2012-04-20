StyleCaster
Share

Carine Roitfeld Teams Up With MAC Cosmetics, We’re Blown Away Again

What's hot
StyleCaster

Carine Roitfeld Teams Up With MAC Cosmetics, We’re Blown Away Again

Rachel Adler
by
Carine Roitfeld Teams Up With MAC Cosmetics, We’re Blown Away Again
7 Start slideshow

MAC Cosmetics has yet to announce a collaboration that hasn’t floored us – from Daphne Guinness to Iris Apfel, the cosmetics giant certainly knows how to work with the best of the best of them. This time around, the company has revealed that they will be launching a limited edition color cosmetics line with Carine Roitfeld, former editor of French Vogue. Launching this fall, the line will have a heavy focus on the eyes and brows (Carine has a killer set of brows, so we can’t blame them) and as you can see pictured above we’ll expect some classic nude lips as well.

Roitfeld consulted with MAC on all aspects of the collection, including the color palettes, package design and product names. She also appears in the collection’s ad image, shot by Mario Sorrenti. Above, this image was posted on MAC Cosmetic’s Facebook this morning to announce the launch.

Flip through the slideshow for some of our favorite MAC collaborations of all time, and let us know in the comment section below who your favorite was!

[WWD]

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

Carine Roitfeld's debut of her MAC campaign is absolutely stunning, and we can't wait to see what is to come from the color-focused collection.

Johnny Weir stars in the "Glitter & Ice" collection.

Beth Ditto's fabulous campaign for her collab.

Daphne Guinness' collection was to die for, so was the ad.

We'll never forget Gareth Pugh's polishes, or the ad campaign, and those lashes!

Iris Apfel may just be our favorite lady, and our favorite MAC collab of all time.

Oh Miss Piggy, we obviously all want your lashes, and now we can have them!

Next slideshow starts in 10s

8 Most Popular Musicians On Myspace (Yes, It’s Still A ‘Thing’)

8 Most Popular Musicians On Myspace (Yes, It’s Still A ‘Thing’)
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share