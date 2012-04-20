Carine Roitfeld Teams Up With MAC Cosmetics, We’re Blown Away Again

MAC Cosmetics has yet to announce a collaboration that hasn’t floored us – from Daphne Guinness to Iris Apfel, the cosmetics giant certainly knows how to work with the best of the best of them. This time around, the company has revealed that they will be launching a limited edition color cosmetics line with Carine Roitfeld, former editor of French Vogue. Launching this fall, the line will have a heavy focus on the eyes and brows (Carine has a killer set of brows, so we can’t blame them) and as you can see pictured above we’ll expect some classic nude lips as well.

Roitfeld consulted with MAC on all aspects of the collection, including the color palettes, package design and product names. She also appears in the collection’s ad image, shot by Mario Sorrenti. Above, this image was posted on MAC Cosmetic’s Facebook this morning to announce the launch.

Flip through the slideshow for some of our favorite MAC collaborations of all time, and let us know in the comment section below who your favorite was!

