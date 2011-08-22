You’ve Got an Asymmetrical Cut: Now What? Pro Styling Tips

I have really been digging the comeback of the asymmetrical cut, so much so that I indulged in short, angled bangs to try out the look myself. I noticed the angling on the fall runways as well as on the heads of stylish women around New York City, which left me wondering how to best style the cut and once the trend is over, and how to let one’s hair grow out without having to lob off too much.

Figuring who would know better than two amazing hair experts, I tapped Edward Tricomi (world-renowned stylist and co-owner of Warren-Tricomi salons found in New York, Connecticut, California, and Florida) and Sam Brocato (industry veteran, acclaimed stylist, founder of Brocato haircare, and owner of the Sam Brocato Salon in NYC) to give the scoop on which products and tools to use now, as well as style maintenance and grow-out options.

What is the key to cutting, and maintaining a good-looking, asymmetrical ‘do?

Edward Tricomi says: “In order to be able to pull off an asymmetrical hairstyle, you need to have the “hipness factor”. It’s about how you put together clothes, makeup and hair; it’s about the attitude and personality.”

Which hair types can best pull-off an asymmetrical style?

Sam Brocato says: “The best would be smooth straight hair, however a well designed and executed asymmetrical cut can conceivably suit any texture of hair.”

For those of us who want to dip our toes in the water of the asymmetrical hair trend and go for just the bangs, what styling tools and products should be used to keep them looking edgy, not wonky?

Edward Tricomi says: “A good blowdryer, hairbrush (Mason Pearson) and some blowdry lotion will make the look smooth and sophisticated.”

What products would you recommend to really show off the angles and definition?

Sam Brocato says: “For these kinds of styles, I generally mix 3 parts of our Actives Restorative Hair Infusion, which is a nourishing smoothing serum, with 1 part HoldOn Styling Gel.”

Should a straight iron be used in styling this kind of look, or is a flat brush or comb enough?

Edward Tricomi says: “Several things can be used according to the look you’re trying to achieve. Normally a flat brush is enough however if you want to add a flip edge you’ll need a straightening iron and if you want to soften up the look, you’ll need a curling iron.“

Sam Brocato says: “A medium heated flat iron is the go to tool for the very graphic line of the asymmetrical cut…Flat and smooth shows the line of this cut and a flat brush is best, in some cases an oval brush can create curve and lift without the circular curl of a round brush.”

With an asymmetrical cut, be it the full head of hair or just bangs, how often would you suggest getting a trim to maintain the sharpness of the look — would it be more frequent than if one just had a blunt cut?

Edward Tricomi says: “An asymmetrical style needs to be cut every 6 to 7 weeks (which is considerably more frequently than a blunt cut, (most of (Edward’s) haircuts last 2 or 3 months). If bangs are involved in the hairstyle, they probably need to be trimmed every 3 to 4 weeks.”

When the asymmetrical trend is over, or the person is over it, what would be an ideal, chic cut to even things out and let it grow without having to cut off a tremendous amount of length?

Sam Brocato says: “The asymmetrical line is easily rebalanced with a horizontal cut — simply shorten the long side of the shape. Also cutting layers into an otherwise mostly one length asymmetrical moves the eye to the movement created by the layers, this allows for a gradual grow out.”