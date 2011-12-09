Carey Mulligan’s Pretty Waves and Strong Brows on ‘W’ Cover

We love Carey Mulligan’s pretty pixie, but we think we may love this grown out look even more! Mulligan was on the cover of the January 2012 issue ofW looking chic with her longer-pixie slicked back on the sides and a large wave on the top. This modern pompadour looks great on Mulligan’s face shape, but her strong brows help balance out the look.

When getting this look at home it’s important to focus on the eyes. A cream eyeshadow is all you need with a thin top liner. Use brown mascara to make your eyelashes as piece-yas possible by applying numerous coats. Finish with a brow pencil and then be sure to shape them with a comb. The important thing to note is that when you’re using a brow pencil be sure to get a pencil that specifically adheres to hair and not to skin and be sure to get a shade that matches your natural color.

Finish by applying a bit of cream blush to the apples of your cheeks and you’ll have this perfectly natural look to try out this weekend!