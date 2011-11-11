Carey Mulligan’s ‘Do on Elle France; Megan Fox’s Glam Look

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Carey Mulligan’s short crop is wispy, edgy and just downright gorgeous on the cover of French Elle. (Fashion Copious)

Pixi teams up with Disney to create an exclusive Tinker Bell line for Target, called PixiGlow. (Racked)

Do you want to know which Victoria’s Secret models thought that Ryan Gosling was cuter than a puppy? Yea, we thought so. (Marie Claire)

Lipstick prices are reaching high heights, and brands are claiming it’s due to ingredients needed, such as caviar. (Bellasugar)

And finally, Megan Fox shows off her flawless good looks and her old school glamour in the new Giorgio Armani ad: