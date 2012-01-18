Would You Cut Your Hair For Vogue? These Ladies Did

According to @VogueMagazine, when Taylor Swift was asked to cut bangs for her Vogue cover shoot it only took her a few moments of hesitations before she said”Oh, just cut it. It’sVogue.“

But Taylor wasn’t the first lady, nor the last, to change her look in the name of Vogue. From dye jobs to chopped locks, there is a long list of women who have altered their hair for the sake of fashion.

Natalie Portman gave her self a mod-bob, whileKarlie Kloss bleached and dyed her hair a flaming orange, but our favorite would have to be Selma Blair’s transformation from shoulder length locks to grown-out faux mohawk with shaved sides.

And while we aren’t sure exactly how far we would go if Vogue came calling, model Coco Rocha tweeted last night to the magazine: “I would probably go bald for you.”