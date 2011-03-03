Why Mousse? Revisit the Fluffy Stuff, With These 6 Picks

There’s been a new generation of products on the market boasting that they give hair incredible va va voom root sprays, serums, and even hairsprays talk the talk of procuring the ultimate volume. Despite the plethora of new offerings, we still hold a special place in our hearts for that fluffy, foamy stuff mousse.

“Mousse is really better on finer textured hair, where it can help build volume and add movement,” explains Ted Gibson, owner of the Ted Gibson Salon. ??? “Its best to apply to wet hair so you can blow dry it through. When applying to dry hair it can be sticky and stiff. “Ready to get started? We’ve picked five of our favorite mousse products to help you achieve the fullest hair imaginable, with one of Ted’s picks in the mix.



