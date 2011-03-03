Why Mousse? Revisit the Fluffy Stuff, With These 6 Picks

There’s been a new generation of products on the market boasting that they give hair incredible va va voom root sprays, serums, and even hairsprays talk the talk of procuring the ultimate volume. Despite the plethora of new offerings, we still hold a special place in our hearts for that fluffy, foamy stuff mousse.
“Mousse is really better on finer textured hair, where it can help build volume and add movement,” explains Ted Gibson, owner of the Ted Gibson Salon. ??? “Its best to apply to wet hair so you can blow dry it through. When applying to dry hair it can be sticky and stiff. “Ready to get started? We’ve picked five of our favorite mousse products to help you achieve the fullest hair imaginable, with one of Ted’s picks in the mix.
TRESemmé Climate Control Mousse is the latest line of products from the brand, giving you full-bodied hair without worrying about what the weather may send your way, especially nasty, sticky, humidity. (TRESemmé Climate Control Mousse, $3, TRESemme.com)
Many stylists swear by PHYTO's volumizing products, and we must admit - it gets the job done everytime. Provides body, shine, and hydration without weighing hair down. (PHYTO Professional Intense Volume Mousse, $19, Amazon.com)
As Ted Gibson's recomendation, we can also vouch for this product to deliver instant volume on the go - it is a fashion week backstage staple! (LOréal Professionel Texture Expert Expansion Body Activating Mousse, $19, Loreal.com)
Not only is it ultra-affordable, it also cares about your hair health - Dove Damage Therapy Body & Lift Volumizing Mousse smoothes and conditions hair while giving it body. (Dove Damage Therapy Body & Lift Volumizing Mousse, $4, Dove.com)
Just a small amount of this lightweight, moisturizing, and color-protectant mousse is needed for instant volume. (Redken Full Frame 07 Volumizing Mousse, Medium Control. $17, Drugstore.com)
If you are ready to head into premium product volume territory, it doesn't get much better than this. AMPLI-CIMENT COMPLEX with Vita-Ciment® Complex is used to create fullness, protection and shine.(Kérastase Mousse Volumactive, $37, Kerastase.com)