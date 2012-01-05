‘Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev’s Hair Secret From Her Mom

Besides the fact that she actually dates her smouldering vampire costar IanSomerhalder, The Vampire Diaries’ star Nina Dobrev makes us envious for a lot of reasons. Perfect skin, perfect body and PERFECT hair. Instyle got the scoop from Dobrev on how she keeps her long locks shiny and healthy. Turns out it’s an old family recipe.

“When I first got my job on the show, my mom told me, ‘We know they need your hair for today, you need it for life. You can’t let them sizzle it off.'” The star told Instyle that her trick is to use a hair mask every third wash. “Sometimes I put the hair mask on and a shower cap on top and drive like that to work,” Dobrev explained. “I look like an old lady!” But it’s all for a greater goal. “It’s been a dream of mine to be a L’Oreal or Pantene girl. That’s why I’m keeping it healthy—and long—until they ask me. That’s my incentive.”

I mean, the fact that she isn’t in a hair commercial already blows our mind!