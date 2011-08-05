Tracey Cunningham & Rodney Cutler On Fall Trends & Shades EQ

It’s no secret around here that I have a horrible addiction to hair color. When roots begin to grow in, I dye. Both literally and figuratively I guess you could say. So, I was of course excited to hear about Redken’s new Shades EQ the other night with a group of beauty editors, mainly because I’m always excited to hear about new color options. The dye is a demi-permanent color, meaning it has the benefits of permanent color (covers up roots and grays) but it fades out overtime and after continuous washes.

David Stanko, Color Consultant for Redken, explained that Shades EQ is formulated with pomegranate oil, rice protein and conditioning polymers to nourish the hair while you’re coloring — an obvious must-have for me when it comes to color. Tracy Cunningham, Celebrity Colorist and Redken Creative Consultant for Color raves about the product, saying that she uses the color on her clients to achieve that perfect shade. She also talked to us about the must have colors of the moment, such as Emma Stone’s blonde (before she went back to red), Jennifer Lopez’s brunette (apparently it’s the #1 requested brunette!), and Rachel Bilson’s ombre. Speaking of ombre, she noted that the trend won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, because if you’re a brunette you know that getting blonde into your hair isn’t easy without that stripey appearance — and ombre is a great way to do it.

Rodney Cutler, Celebrity Hairstylist and Owner of Cutler Salons also talked to us about all of the new trends we’ve been seeing lately. If you didn’t know, Rodney is the mastermind behind Emma Watson’s pixie cut, and took us through a mini-timeline of how they have grown it out over time. He noted that when doing so, they were inspired by old images from Paris (Watson was born there). Switching gears to talk about the season’s trends, Cutler said that the focus is either going to be on matte and shiny hair, or disheveled and curly, so how you add texture or shine to your hair is key this season!

Shades EQ will launch in salons in October 2011.