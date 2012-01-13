Stylists Predict Golden Globe Nominee’s Beauty Looks

Wella Celebrity Stylist Andy LeCompte and Wella Colorist Aura Friedman let us in on their beauty predictions for this Sunday’s Golden Globe red carpet.

Their first prediction? Effortless elegance on nominees such as Charlize Theron.

“I think that we will see a peak in fluid textures that suggest effortless elegance – very healthy and sleek hair that shows a lot of movement,”LeCompte said.

As for color, Friedman predicts statement making tones being spotted on nominees such as Jessica Chastain. “We can look forward to the soft introduction of this very bold hair color trend at the Golden Globes this year.We will see a shift to cool red tones and bursts of violet statement-making colors with an edge of sophistication.”

But this style does not shy away from shape or definition, says the Wella artists “tight curls and gravity-defying shapes can be expected.”