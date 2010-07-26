Julianne Hough Shares Her Get-Glam Secrets

I don’t know about you guys, but one of my favorite get-ready moments is when I’m glamming myself up for a night out with my girls. I find that I tend to be a bit more adventurous with my beauty choices, adopting new hairstyles and intensified makeup instead of my usual day-to-day look. Country singer and Dancing With The Stars veteran Julianne Hough feels the same way: She’s teamed up with Caress to share her secrets to a great night out, from how to get glam to how to make sure you have a blast with your girls. Check out my video interview with her to get the scoop!

