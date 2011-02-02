Spring Hair Trends: Accessories Obsession

Hair accessories may just be the latest obsession as we look forward to spring, and since we’ve already shown you ways to style your hair with cute little barettes and clips, it’s time to choose our fave accessories to use this season.
Whether you’re searching for something to match your preppy, girly, punk or edgy style, click through the slideshow above and see what hair accessory you should be adding to your collection this season.
These vintage inspired barettes are for that deep girly-girl inside. (Asos Set of Two Domed Floral Cameo Kirbies, $6.90, asos.com)
These pearlescent pins add a little something something to the standard bobby pin. (Glowing Strand Bobbies, $15, anthropologie.com)
This adorable barette gives you that edge (hello, it's made with pyrite!) yet looks simple and sweet clipped in your hair. (Luv AJ Fool's Gold Baratte, $36, shopbop.com)
To dress up your hair for a night out, try Jennifer Behr's bedazzled pin. (Spiked Crystal Leaf Bobby Pin in Crystal Bronze, $68, jenniferbehr.com)
This metallic floral barette is a mix between girly and feminine. (Metal Flower Baratte, $115, jenniferoullette.com)
For the quirky girl, these pins from Topshop have sequins for some extra flair. (Sequin Flower Clips, $18, topshop.com)
If you have a bit of a nautical flair in you, try this super cheap option from Forever 21. (Striped Bows Bobbypins, $1.50, forever21.com)