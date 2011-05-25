Shu Uemura Pairs Up with Fashion Blogger Kelly Framel

Shu Uemura paired up with Kelly Framel the spunky, colorful and creative fashion blogger behind The Glamourai and jewelry designer to introduce Extreme Urushi, their new Art of Hair product.

The innovative product gives hair a buildable, strong hold adding a high-gloss shine including ingredients such as Japanese Cedar extract, Maple extract and Japanese Cedar sap to add texture, strength and revitalize hair fiber.

Used by Japanese craftsmen for its protective and decorative quality, Urushi (meaning laquer in Japanese) is a product 6,000 years in the making. Finally brought to your hair routine by Shu Uemura!

Extreme Urushi is perfect for short to very-short hair styles and works well on all hair types! Think Diana Argon, Hayden Panetierre, Ginnifer Goodwin and Brooklyn Decker.

Check out the stylish collaboration video below!

Shu Uemura Style Profiles: Kelly Framel from SHU UEMURA ART OF HAIR on Vimeo.

That’s not all Kelly Framel has been working on. She recently paired up with Schick to design the limited-edition Shick Intuition razor handle. You can vote on the designs until May 26th! Let us know what you think of both of her recent collaborations below!