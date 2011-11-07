Shaping Your Man’s Beard Throughout Movember

For most, November means Thanksgiving and Holiday shopping, but for a select group of men the month is another excuse to grow facial hair and act burly. But at least they are doing it for a good cause.
During the month of November,“Movember” is the reason for that extra burst of moustaches on the street donned by men who are helping raise awareness for men’s health, specifically prostate cancer and other cancers that affect men.
And while the end result can be a bushy “mo” that will tickle your nose, the growing period can be filled with uncomfortable pricks. Luckily for you, we tracked the facial hair growth of some of our favorite celebs so you can give your man some pointers on shape and style while he is prepping for the big moustache reveal.
Check out the slideshow above to see how these celebs make the “mo” grow.
Leonard DiCaprio started the process right by shaping his subtle stubble into a refined goatee. The man who could do no wrong in our eyes made this 5 o'clock shadow sexy.
During the growing period a little bit of scruff can only be expected. Ryan Gosling (a personal favorite here at Beauty High) still manages to look good with his less than precise beard, because while the neck was messy the top had shape.
Once your man's beard starts growing in like Jake Gyllenhaal's it will actually be quite soft and less painful to give him a smooch or two.
At some point the long hairs will need to be trimmed and the neck shaved. Take note of Ashton Kutcher's shape as he grows out his facial hair.
Before the big shave, his beard will look like Justin Theroux's - big, curly, and Biblical. At this point we suggest heading to the barber and shaving off the beard to reveal the distinguished "mo" below.