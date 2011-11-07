Shaping Your Man’s Beard Throughout Movember

For most, November means Thanksgiving and Holiday shopping, but for a select group of men the month is another excuse to grow facial hair and act burly. But at least they are doing it for a good cause.

During the month of November,“Movember” is the reason for that extra burst of moustaches on the street donned by men who are helping raise awareness for men’s health, specifically prostate cancer and other cancers that affect men.

And while the end result can be a bushy “mo” that will tickle your nose, the growing period can be filled with uncomfortable pricks. Luckily for you, we tracked the facial hair growth of some of our favorite celebs so you can give your man some pointers on shape and style while he is prepping for the big moustache reveal.

Check out the slideshow above to see how these celebs make the “mo” grow.