A Real Brazilian Keratin Line: nuNAAT

A million different products claim to be “green,” “natural” and now, “Brazilian.” All because of the Brazilian straightening fad, companies who sell Keratin shampoo, conditioner and other hair products claim to be made in Brazil. Look at the back of the shampoos and you’ll see “Made In California” not Brazil. But because Beauty High does it’s research, we found a Keratin Line that launched this summer that’s actually made in Brazil with Brazilian products.

nuNAAT is a formaldehyde-free Brazilian Keratin collection. Keratin is a protein related to hair structure and makes the hair stronger, hence why it’s all the rage. While nuNAAT’s Keratin Salon System has just launched in the U.S. (salon locations TBA) it has also launched an at-home hair care line for permanently straightened hair as well as normal hair that needs damage control.

The nuNAAT salon-worthy at-home Keratin line supports permanent Brazilian Keratin straighteing by elongating the time in-between salon visits. It can also be used to hydrate and smooth the hair shaft. It creates frizz-free silky hair for day-to-day. If used everyday, hair will actually get stronger!

The collection’s products are as follows:

–Deep Moisturizing Shampoo to hydrate. Does not contain Sodium Chloride!

–Deep Moisturizing Conditioner which reduces Frizz.

–Keratin Reconstructor which is used on wet hair before flat-ironing or blow-drying hair to protect the hair cuticle from heat.

–Intense Hair Mask for deep conditioning once-a-week.

–Serum Ultra Shine for eliminating frizz, adding shine and flexibility.

The line will be sold from $5.49- $6.99 at select salons, Walgreens and online at drugstore.com