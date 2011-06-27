Re-Hydrate Your Hair With Our Top Conditioning Masks

Whether you’re battling the cold winter winds or the harsh summer sun, dryness will always leave your hair looking dull. This drying effect is at it’s maximum during summer months when hair is exposed to salt-water and chlorine. Use a conditioning mask once a week (or as otherwise specified) to protect your hair from breakage and frizz. Check out the slideshow to see our top picks!

*A tip is to make sure you coat your hair in conditioner before going swimming in the pool. This will make it harder for hair to soak up chlorine and other chemicals.