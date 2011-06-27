Re-Hydrate Your Hair With Our Top Conditioning Masks

Whether you’re battling the cold winter winds or the harsh summer sun, dryness will always leave your hair looking dull. This drying effect is at it’s maximum during summer months when hair is exposed to salt-water and chlorine. Use a conditioning mask once a week (or as otherwise specified) to protect your hair from breakage and frizz. Check out the slideshow to see our top picks!
*A tip is to make sure you coat your hair in conditioner before going swimming in the pool. This will make it harder for hair to soak up chlorine and other chemicals.
Restore elasticity and moisture to hair by using Bumble and Bumble's Deeep Masque. (Bumble and Bumble's Deeep Masque, $26, sephora.com)
My latest obsession and the reason my hair hasn't needed a trim in over 3 months is Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Hair Smoothie. It smells great and keeps my ends moisturized. (Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Hair Smoothie, $20 carolsdaughter.com)
Often a celebrity favorite, think recent Tony winner, Ellen Barkin. Kerastase (although pricey) provides a highly concentrated moisture treatment for hair. (Kerastase Nutritive Masquintense, $56 drugstore.com)
After just one treatment, this balm will help restore your hair's health and leave it incredibly shiny. You can sleep with it on! (Ojon Damage Reverse Restorative Hair Treatment, $19.59 ojon.com)
A household favorite, Neutrogena's once a week restorative mask leaves hair soft and filled with moisture. (Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Mask, $7.49 cvs.com)
Pantene's Replenishing mask adds moisture to your hair to help combat against breakage and frizz. (Pantene Pro-V Replenishing Hair Mask, $4.99 drugstore.com)
It's cheap and powerful! I like to use this before I go in the pool because it's strong enough and cheap enough to battle the chlorine. (Queen Helene's Cholesterol Hair Conditioning Treatment, $6.99 amazon.com)
Specially designed to tame frizz, this product will leave hair smooth while also intensly moisturized. (PHYTO Phytokarite Ultra-Nourishing Mask, $29.49 amazon.com)