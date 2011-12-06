Rachel Zoe’s Hairstylist Introduces New Set of Hair Products

Celebrity hairstylist, Rachel Zoe bestie, and co-owner of famed Beverly Hills hair salon Byron & Tracey, Byron Williams, has created a unique new line of hair products specifically for hair that is over-worked and needs a little rescuing.

The By Byron Anti-fade and Replenish line includes Anti-fade shampoo and conditioner (for dry, coarse, color-treated hair)and Replenish shampoo and conditioner (for frizzy, thick, over-processed, unruly hair), both in regular and travel size bottles.

What makes this line special is the fact that the products are paraben and sulfate-free vegan formulas, with certified organic extracts like Amazon oil, acai berry, black cacao, sunflower seed extract, white tea, and shea butter.

The line is available at Byron’s salon in LA as well as online at bybyron.com. Get yours today and you’ll be that much closer to having the tresses ofthe stars Byron caters to —including Nicole Richie, Victoria Beckham, Drew Barrymore and Eva Mendez.