Protect Your Strands In The Sun With These Products

During the summer, we forget to protect our strands from the sun’s hot rays. Sunscreen lotion and one of our products above should be side-by-side in your beauty cabinet this summer. Thinking about hitting the beach or the pool? Salt water and chlorine can turn dyed hair orange or even green! Check out these products that are bound to keep your color going strong and glowing just like your summer skin.
These packets restore strength and shine to color treated hair after damage from chlorine and the sun. (Coloristcure by Marie Robinson Salon, $75, www.osyrium.com)
A lightweight oil with UVA and UVB filters. (Kerastase Huile Celeste Shimmering Protective Mist for Sun Exposed Hair, $37, Kerastase-usa.com)
Your color will have more staying power with this heaven sent product.(Redken Color Extend Sun Solar Screen SPF 12, $16.80, beauty-mart.com)
To keep brunettes from looking dull in the sun, John Frieda's got protection and extra hi-lights. (Brillant Brunette Multi-Tone Revealing Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner by John Frieda, $6.49, drugstore.com)
This tone corrector is like foundation for your hair. (Sheer Blonde Color Renew Tone Corrector Shampoo and Conditioner by John Frieda, $6.49, drugstore.com)
Don't forget to protect your hair while at the tanning salon. (Betty Dain Color Saver Tanning Cap, $6.99, sallybeauty.com)
Try this color preserver for brunettes and redheads too. (Redken Blonde Glam Shampoo and conditioner, $16.49, target.com)
This product promises to keep your hair color from fading rain or shine.(Coloresse Fade Protection System, $3.99-$7.99, sallybeauty.com)
Double Duty: Sunscreen and Waterproof. (Rene Furterer Protective Summer Oil, $23, pricegrabber.com)