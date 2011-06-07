Protect Your Hair From Harsh Summer Rays

Your skin isn’t the only thing that can be damaged from the sun this summer. Laying out at the beach and pool can also cost you that gorgeous dye job as well. And we all know how precious our strands are to usif we’re gonna fork over the big bucks for each cut and color, it may as well last, right?
The products above will help you protect your locks this summer and keep your color from fading!
Since we all want beachy waves in the summer, get the look with the help of Alterna's Texturizing Spray, which gives added texture while also protecting from UV rays. (Alterna Summer Hair Ocean Waves Texturizing Spray, $20, sephora.com)
Cutler hairstylist Vicktor Stephenson recommends dousing your hair with chlorine-free water before hopping in the pool or ocean. "Hair is absorbing and acts like a sponge, so by filling it up with regular water it will keep the chlorine and salt water from dulling your hair color," said Stephenson. (Travel by Design Apothecary Spray Bottle, Target Stores)
Leave-in conditioner is a great product to add for the summer months to fight tangles and nourish hair. Fekkai's adds extra shine as well as UV protection. (Fekkai Limited-edition Marine Summer Beach Comber Leave In Conditioner, $23, ulta.com)
Stock up on color protectant shampoo, especially for the summertime. Stephenson recommends Purelogy Essential Repairs Shampoo as it's sulfate-free, full of antioxidants and has a full spectrum of UVA and UVB protectants. (Purelogy Essential Repairs Shampoo and Conditioner, Purelogy salons)
Get super stylish poolside this season with a silk scarf. Wrap it around your head or lace it through your side braid for added hair coverage. Or you can of course go traditional and stick with a hat! (Silk Versace Scarf, $243, net-a-porter.com)
This brilliant product protects your hair and your scalp with SPF 12, providing a convenient way to squirt sunscreen onto your scalp! (Redken Color Extend Sun Solar Screen Spray SPF 12, $16, ulta.com)