Product Obsession: Umberto Dry Clean Dry Shampoo

Not all dry shampoos are created equal. Some are too powdery, others too drying — I’ve even encountered ones that pretty much do nothing. Luckily, Umberto Savone, hair industry veteran and stylist, has created the exceptionalDry Clean Dry Shampoo just for Target via his Umberto Beverly Hills line. It provides a clean, concentrated burst of spray-on powder that effectively cleans, adds texture and volume, and renews your hair’s current status quo.

This premium product, which comes at a great value, contains a rice starch formula and should be sprayed in short bursts six inches from the head (after shaking up the can), and worked through the hair with your fingers. The light fragrance and generous four ounce bottle is meant to last but who knows — at this price, you might want to indulge and use it all of the time!

The Umberto Beverly Hills Dry Clean Dry Shampoo retails for $8.99, exclusively at Target.