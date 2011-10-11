Product Obsession: L’Oreal Professionnel Mythic Oil

One of the best parts of working for Beauty High is testing out new products. However, that doesn’t mean we love every one we try. We were a little wary of testing out Mythic Oil, the new hair oil offering from L’Oreal Professionnel. Mainly because of the name — Mythic. Is it going to create the hair we’ve only dreamed of?

The bottle recommended one to two pumps depending on hair type. My hair is very thin, but the ends are dry and damaged so I used one and a half drops. I put it on my dry hair as a finishing and illuminating product (on wet hair, two to three pumps should be applied to the ends before blow drying as a styling tool).

Immediately, I was impressed with how light the oil was. My thin hair can be easily worn down by goopy, heavy oils, but this went on and blended in very easily. Also, I didn’t feel the need to immediately scrub the sticky oil off my hands — instead it was just a light hint of moisturizing oil I simply rinsed off.

The next pleasant surprise was the yummy smell. Not outwardly fruity or flowery, the fragrance is instead a light and fresh scent that acted like a perfume for my hair. I was smelling my ends all day and telling others to sniff as well! (Creepy?)

My ends definitely felt and looked softer and smoother, with no greasiness or wetness. It actually felt like nothing was in my hair at all, which is just how I like it. The vitamins, fatty acids, and antioxidants in Mythic Oil’s combination of avocado oil and grape seed oil really work to permeate the hair cuticle and nourish each strand from within.

Apparently the Mythic name does hold true — because this hair oil is one of the best we have ever tried. Not greasy, smells amazing, and at a can’t-beat-it price? We have found our new hair oil obsession!