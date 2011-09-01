Product Obsession: John Frieda Full Repair Flyaway Tamer

It really doesn’t get better than products designed for on-the-go use. When I received a complimentary tube of the new John Frieda Full Repair Touch-up Flyaway Tamer for review, I had a feeling I was about to encounter a great, time-saving product that I could stash in my handbag and easily bring in my carry-on — and it certainly didn’t let me down!

The design essentially resembles mascara (with its tube shape and wand applicator) that you carefully apply toflyaways and broken strands to give hair a uniform, smooth look. That way, there’s never too much goop on your hair, and you can precisely apply the product right to the problem area(s). For me, it’s my bangs, and after the application they were visibly calmer and less awry, but not greasy in the slightest bit.

The Touch-up Flyaway Tamer, which is from John Frieda’s latest line, the Full Repair Collection, includes yummy-smelling products with Inca Inchi oil: a light, Omega-3 enhanced micro-0il that goes to the heart of the strands instead of just leaving a layer of residue on the top. This oil helps to really restore hair strength, health, and protect from heated tools. The Flyaway Tamer is such a straightforward product that simplifies haircare that I only wish I had thought of it first!

The John Frieda Full Repair Touch-up Flyaway Tamer retails for about $9.99 at Ulta and other food, drug, and mass retailers nationwide.