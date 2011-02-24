Product Obsession: Couture Colour Pequi Oil Treatment

The trend in oils is not waning anytime soon, with cleansers, body oils and hair oil all finding their way into our hands. Luckily, Sephora just released another new oil for us to play with: Couture Colour Pequi Oil. The treatment is rich in moisture-restoring antioxidants, Vitamins A and E and proteins to help you get softer and shinier locks.

The lightweight oil is fast-absorbing and strengthening, helping to seal the cuticle. Backed by celeb stylist David Babaii, known for styling strands of stars such as Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, Babaii says that it’s “my must-have product no matter what look I am creating because it delivers maximum shine while maintaining the integrity of the hair.”

After drying winter weather, this may just be a good treatment to add to your beauty regimen if deep conditioners don’t work for you. Plus, you can use the hair oil in multiple ways, as a pre-treatment before you shampoo or to finish off your style for better results – and, it’s a better bang for your buck!

(Couture Colour Pequi Oil Treatment, $32, sephora.com)